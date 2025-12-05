Unternehmensverzeichnis
Dentsu
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Marketing

  • Alle Marketing-Gehälter

Dentsu Marketing Gehälter

Die Marketing-Vergütung in United States bei Dentsu reicht von ARS 98.62M pro year für L2 bis ARS 169.7M pro year für L5. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf ARS 118.35M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Dentsus Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/5/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$75K
$75K
$0
$0
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Anzeigen 1 Weitere Stufen
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen

Beitragen
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Dentsu?

Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Marketing Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Marketing bei Dentsu in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ARS 210,393,600. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Dentsu für die Position Marketing in United States beträgt ARS 118,346,400.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Dentsu gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • EQ
  • Annalect
  • Barclays
  • Raymond James
  • Micro Focus
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/dentsu/salaries/marketing.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.