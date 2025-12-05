Die Marketing-Vergütung in United States bei Dentsu reicht von ARS 98.62M pro year für L2 bis ARS 169.7M pro year für L5. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf ARS 118.35M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Dentsus Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/5/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$75K
$75K
$0
$0
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
