DENSO Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in United States

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in United States bei DENSO beläuft sich auf $140K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für DENSOs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/5/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
DENSO
Software Engineer
New York, NY
Gesamt pro Jahr
$140K
Stufe
L3
Grundgehalt
$100K
Stock (/yr)
$40K
Bonus
$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
2 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
2 Jahre
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei DENSO in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $174,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei DENSO für die Position Software-Ingenieur in United States beträgt $137,800.

