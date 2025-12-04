Unternehmensverzeichnis
DeNA
DeNA Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Japan bei DeNA beläuft sich auf ¥8.9M pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für DeNAs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/4/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
DeNA
AI Engineer
Tokyo, TY, Japan
Gesamt pro Jahr
$59.8K
Stufe
P3
Grundgehalt
$55.1K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$4.6K
Jahre im Unternehmen
3 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
6 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei DeNA?
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Praktikumsgehälter

Beitragen

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei DeNA in Japan liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ¥15,584,512. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei DeNA für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Japan beträgt ¥8,210,026.

Weitere Ressourcen

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/dena/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.