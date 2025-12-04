Unternehmensverzeichnis
Democratic National Committee
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Stabschef

  • Alle Stabschef-Gehälter

Democratic National Committee Stabschef Gehälter

Die durchschnittliche Stabschef-Gesamtvergütung in United States bei Democratic National Committee reicht von $113K bis $161K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Democratic National Committees Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/4/2025

Durchschnittliche Gesamtvergütung

$129K - $153K
United States
Übliche Spanne
Mögliche Spanne
$113K$129K$153K$161K
Übliche Spanne
Mögliche Spanne

Wir brauchen nur noch 3 weitere Stabschef Einträges bei Democratic National Committee um freizuschalten!

Lade deine Freunde und Community ein, ihre Gehälter anonym in unter 60 Sekunden hinzuzufügen. Mehr Daten bedeuten bessere Einblicke für Jobsuchende wie dich und unsere Community!

💰 Alle anzeigen Gehälter

💪 Beitragen Dein Gehalt


Beitragen
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Democratic National Committee?

Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Stabschef Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Stabschef bei Democratic National Committee in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $161,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Democratic National Committee für die Position Stabschef in United States beträgt $113,400.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Democratic National Committee gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Houston Methodist
  • EmblemHealth
  • Tufts Health Plan
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital
  • Banner Health
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/democratic-national-committee/salaries/chief-of-staff.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.