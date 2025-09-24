Unternehmensverzeichnis
Demant
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Software-Ingenieur

  • Alle Software-Ingenieur-Gehälter

Demant Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Denmark bei Demant beläuft sich auf DKK 750K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Demants Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/24/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Demant
Senior Dsp Engineer
Copenhagen , SK, Denmark
Gesamt pro Jahr
DKK 750K
Stufe
M3
Grundgehalt
DKK 750K
Stock (/yr)
DKK 0
Bonus
DKK 0
Jahre im Unternehmen
8 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
8 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Demant?

DKK 1.06M

Bezahlt werden, nicht ausgenutzt

Wir haben tausende Angebote verhandelt und erreichen regelmäßig 30.000€+ (manchmal 300.000€+) Gehaltserhöhungen. Lassen Sie Ihr Gehalt verhandeln oder Ihren Lebenslauf überprüfen von echten Experten - Recruitern, die das täglich machen.

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen
Praktikumsgehälter

Beitragen

Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Software-Ingenieur Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Demant in Denmark liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von DKK 873,637. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Demant für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Denmark beträgt DKK 595,170.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Demant gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Netflix
  • Google
  • Uber
  • Spotify
  • Apple
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen