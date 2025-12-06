Unternehmensverzeichnis
Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies UX-Forscher Gehälter

Das mittlere UX-Forscher-Vergütungspaket in United States bei Dell Technologies beläuft sich auf $177K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Dell Technologiess Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/6/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Dell Technologies
UX Engineer
Austin, TX
Gesamt pro Jahr
$177K
Stufe
L8
Grundgehalt
$162K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$15K
Jahre im Unternehmen
10 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
10 Jahre
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Vesting-Zeitplan

33.3%

JAHR 1

33.3%

JAHR 2

33.3%

JAHR 3

Aktienart
RSU

Bei Dell Technologies unterliegen RSUs einem 3-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 33.3% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (33.30% jährlich)

  • 33.3% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (33.30% jährlich)

  • 33.3% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (33.30% jährlich)



FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen UX-Forscher bei Dell Technologies in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $191,680. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Dell Technologies für die Position UX-Forscher in United States beträgt $175,574.

Weitere Ressourcen

