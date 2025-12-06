Die Projektmanager-Vergütung in Taiwan bei Dell Technologies reicht von NT$1.28M pro year für L6 bis NT$2.41M pro year für L7. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Taiwan beläuft sich auf NT$1.18M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Dell Technologiess Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/6/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$41.7K
$40.7K
$0
$953
L7
$78.7K
$76.2K
$0
$2.5K
L8
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
33.3%
JAHR 1
33.3%
JAHR 2
33.3%
JAHR 3
Bei Dell Technologies unterliegen RSUs einem 3-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
33.3% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (33.30% jährlich)
33.3% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (33.30% jährlich)
33.3% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (33.30% jährlich)
