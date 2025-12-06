Die Produktmanager-Vergütung in United States bei Dell Technologies reicht von $117K pro year für I7 bis $645K pro year für E1. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $230K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Dell Technologiess Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/6/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
I7
$117K
$111K
$522
$5.6K
I8
$176K
$163K
$1.4K
$11.7K
I9
$244K
$198K
$16.4K
$29.8K
I10
$317K
$226K
$35.9K
$55.3K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
33.3%
JAHR 1
33.3%
JAHR 2
33.3%
JAHR 3
Bei Dell Technologies unterliegen RSUs einem 3-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
33.3% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (33.30% jährlich)
33.3% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (33.30% jährlich)
33.3% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (33.30% jährlich)
