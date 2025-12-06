Die Hardware-Ingenieur-Vergütung in United States bei Dell Technologies reicht von $101K pro year für L5 bis $238K pro year für L9. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $161K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Dell Technologiess Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/6/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Hardware Engineer I
$101K
$95.1K
$0
$5.8K
Hardware Engineer II
$126K
$112K
$7K
$6.7K
Senior Hardware Engineer
$137K
$134K
$0
$3.7K
Principal Engineer
$173K
$160K
$6.8K
$6.6K


33.3%
JAHR 1
33.3%
JAHR 2
33.3%
JAHR 3
Bei Dell Technologies unterliegen RSUs einem 3-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
33.3% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (33.30% jährlich)
33.3% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (33.30% jährlich)
33.3% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (33.30% jährlich)
