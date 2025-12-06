Die Datenwissenschaftler-Vergütung in United States bei Dell Technologies reicht von $102K pro year für L5 bis $219K pro year für L9. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $150K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Dell Technologiess Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/6/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Data Scientist I
$102K
$97.4K
$0
$4.7K
Data Scientist II
$130K
$125K
$0
$5.7K
Senior Data Scientist
$130K
$121K
$1K
$7.8K
Principal Scientist
$173K
$154K
$3.6K
$15.9K
33.3%
JAHR 1
33.3%
JAHR 2
33.3%
JAHR 3
Bei Dell Technologies unterliegen RSUs einem 3-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
33.3% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (33.30% jährlich)
33.3% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (33.30% jährlich)
33.3% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (33.30% jährlich)
