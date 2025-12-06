Unternehmensverzeichnis
Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Buchhalter Gehälter

Die Buchhalter-Vergütung in United States bei Dell Technologies beträgt $112K pro year für L7. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Dell Technologiess Gesamtvergütungspakete an.

Durchschnittliche Gesamtvergütung

$105K - $123K
United States
Übliche Spanne
Mögliche Spanne
$97.9K$105K$123K$136K
Übliche Spanne
Mögliche Spanne
Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L7
$112K
$104K
$0
$8.3K
L8
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Vesting-Zeitplan

33.3%

JAHR 1

33.3%

JAHR 2

33.3%

JAHR 3

Aktienart
RSU

Bei Dell Technologies unterliegen RSUs einem 3-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 33.3% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (33.30% jährlich)

  • 33.3% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (33.30% jährlich)

  • 33.3% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (33.30% jährlich)



Enthaltene Titel

Bilanzbuchhalter

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Buchhalter bei Dell Technologies in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $136,305. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Dell Technologies für die Position Buchhalter in United States beträgt $97,860.

Weitere Ressourcen

