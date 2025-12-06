Die Buchhalter-Vergütung in United States bei Dell Technologies beträgt $112K pro year für L7. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Dell Technologiess Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/6/2025
Durchschnittliche Gesamtvergütung
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L7
$112K
$104K
$0
$8.3K
L8
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
33.3%
JAHR 1
33.3%
JAHR 2
33.3%
JAHR 3
Bei Dell Technologies unterliegen RSUs einem 3-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
33.3% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (33.30% jährlich)
33.3% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (33.30% jährlich)
33.3% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (33.30% jährlich)
