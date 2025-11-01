Die Vertrieb-Vergütung in United States bei Databricks reicht von $97.3K pro year für L3 bis $477K pro year für L7. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $388K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Databrickss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/1/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L3
$67K
$58.7K
$8.3K
$0
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
$209K
$147K
$52.5K
$8.9K
L6
$236K
$171K
$64.5K
$0
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Databricks unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
Enthaltene TitelNeuen Titel einreichen