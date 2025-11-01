Unternehmensverzeichnis
Databricks
Databricks Kundenservice Gehälter

Das mittlere Kundenservice-Vergütungspaket in India bei Databricks beläuft sich auf ₹3.62M pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Databrickss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/1/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Databricks
Senior Technical Solutions Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Gesamt pro Jahr
₹3.62M
Stufe
L5
Grundgehalt
₹3.62M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Jahre im Unternehmen
2 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
11 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Databricks?
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
RSU

Bei Databricks unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)



FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Kundenservice bei Databricks in India liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₹3,618,448. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Databricks für die Position Kundenservice in India beträgt ₹3,615,580.

Weitere Ressourcen