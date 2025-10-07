Unternehmensverzeichnis
D2L
D2L Qualitätssicherungs-Softwareentwickler (QS) Gehälter

Das mittlere Qualitätssicherungs-Softwareentwickler (QS)-Vergütungspaket in Canada bei D2L beläuft sich auf CA$102K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für D2Ls Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/7/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
D2L
Test Developer
Kitchener, ON, Canada
Gesamt pro Jahr
CA$102K
Stufe
L3
Grundgehalt
CA$102K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
5 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
10 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei D2L?

CA$225K

Bezahlt werden, nicht ausgenutzt

Wir haben tausende Angebote verhandelt und erreichen regelmäßig 30.000€+ (manchmal 300.000€+) Gehaltserhöhungen.

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Qualitätssicherungs-Softwareentwickler (QS) bei D2L in Canada liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von CA$145,664. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei D2L für die Position Qualitätssicherungs-Softwareentwickler (QS) in Canada beträgt CA$101,554.

