D2L
D2L Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler Gehälter in Waterloo Region

Die Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler-Vergütung in Waterloo Region bei D2L reicht von CA$94.7K pro year für L2 bis CA$143K pro year für L4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Waterloo Region beläuft sich auf CA$104K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für D2Ls Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/7/2025

Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien ()
Bonus
L1
Software Developer I(Einstiegslevel)
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L2
Software Developer II
CA$94.7K
CA$91.1K
CA$1K
CA$2.6K
L3
Senior Software Developer I
CA$102K
CA$95.2K
CA$3.4K
CA$3K
L4
Senior Software Developer II
CA$143K
CA$125K
CA$7.7K
CA$10.1K
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei D2L?

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler bei D2L in Waterloo Region liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von CA$143,131. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei D2L für die Position Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler in Waterloo Region beträgt CA$98,199.

Weitere Ressourcen