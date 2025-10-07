Die Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler-Vergütung in Waterloo Region bei D2L reicht von CA$94.7K pro year für L2 bis CA$143K pro year für L4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Waterloo Region beläuft sich auf CA$104K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für D2Ls Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/7/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien ()
Bonus
L1
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L2
CA$94.7K
CA$91.1K
CA$1K
CA$2.6K
L3
CA$102K
CA$95.2K
CA$3.4K
CA$3K
L4
CA$143K
CA$125K
CA$7.7K
CA$10.1K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
