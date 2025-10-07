Unternehmensverzeichnis
Cybage Software
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Software-Ingenieur

  • Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler

Cybage Software Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler Gehälter

Das mittlere Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler-Vergütungspaket in India bei Cybage Software beläuft sich auf ₹1.36M pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Cybage Softwares Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/7/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Cybage Software
Software Engineer
Gandhinagar, GJ, India
Gesamt pro Jahr
₹1.36M
Stufe
L2
Grundgehalt
₹1.36M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Jahre im Unternehmen
8 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
8 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Cybage Software?

₹13.98M

Bezahlt werden, nicht ausgenutzt

Wir haben tausende Angebote verhandelt und erreichen regelmäßig 30.000€+ (manchmal 300.000€+) Gehaltserhöhungen. Lassen Sie Ihr Gehalt verhandeln oder Ihren Lebenslauf überprüfen von echten Experten - Recruitern, die das täglich machen.

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen

Beitragen

Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Software-Ingenieur Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler bei Cybage Software in India liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₹1,527,335. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Cybage Software für die Position Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler in India beträgt ₹641,728.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Cybage Software gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Coinbase
  • Google
  • Spotify
  • Lyft
  • Facebook
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen