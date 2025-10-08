Die Qualitätssicherungs-Softwareentwickler (QS)-Vergütung in United States bei CVS Health reicht von $105K pro year für L1 bis $135K pro year für L3. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $111K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für CVS Healths Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/8/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien ()
Bonus
L1
$105K
$101K
$5K
$0
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$135K
$127K
$0
$8.5K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
