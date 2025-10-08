Die Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler-Vergütung in United States bei CVS Health reicht von $113K pro year für L1 bis $153K pro year für L4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $131K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für CVS Healths Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/8/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien ()
Bonus
L1
$113K
$107K
$656
$4.8K
L2
$121K
$113K
$0
$7.5K
L3
$153K
$133K
$0
$20K
L4
$153K
$134K
$0
$18.7K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
