Die Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler-Vergütung in New York City Area bei CVS Health reicht von $122K pro year für L1 bis $138K pro year für L3. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in New York City Area beläuft sich auf $140K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für CVS Healths Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/8/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien ()
Bonus
L1
$122K
$118K
$83
$4.3K
L2
$109K
$98.3K
$0
$10.7K
L3
$138K
$100K
$0
$38.3K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***