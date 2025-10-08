Die Backend-Softwareentwickler-Vergütung in United States bei CVS Health reicht von $112K pro year für L1 bis $197K pro year für L5. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $121K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für CVS Healths Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/8/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien ()
Bonus
L1
$112K
$107K
$0
$5.4K
L2
$122K
$113K
$48
$8.5K
L3
$140K
$129K
$0
$11K
L4
$160K
$147K
$3.8K
$9.4K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
