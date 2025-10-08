Die UX-Designer-Vergütung in United States bei CVS Health reicht von $120K pro year für Product Designer bis $140K pro year für Senior Product Designer II. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $145K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für CVS Healths Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/8/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien ()
Bonus
Product Designer
$120K
$120K
$0
$0
Senior Product Designer I
$139K
$133K
$0
$6.3K
Senior Product Designer II
$140K
$127K
$0
$13.8K
Lead Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
