CVS Health Health Informatics Gehälter in Greater Chicago Area

Die Health Informatics-Vergütung in Greater Chicago Area bei CVS Health reicht von $127K pro year für Data Scientist bis $153K pro year für Senior Data Scientist I. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Greater Chicago Area beläuft sich auf $138K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für CVS Healths Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/8/2025

Durchschnitt Stufe
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien ()
Bonus
Data Scientist
$127K
$122K
$0
$4.7K
Senior Data Scientist I
$153K
$137K
$0
$16.7K
Senior Data Scientist II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Anzeigen 2 Weitere Stufen
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Vergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Health Informatics bei CVS Health in Greater Chicago Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $180,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei CVS Health für die Position Health Informatics in Greater Chicago Area beträgt $144,000.

