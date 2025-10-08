Die Health Informatics-Vergütung in Greater Boston Area bei CVS Health reicht von $134K pro year für Data Scientist bis $217K pro year für Lead Data Scientist. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Greater Boston Area beläuft sich auf $202K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für CVS Healths Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/8/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien ()
Bonus
Data Scientist
$134K
$126K
$0
$8K
Senior Data Scientist I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Data Scientist II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Data Scientist
$217K
$188K
$12.5K
$16.5K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***