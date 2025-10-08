Die Health Informatics-Vergütung in United States bei CVS Health reicht von $137K pro year für Data Scientist bis $286K pro year für Lead Director. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $164K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für CVS Healths Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/8/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien ()
Bonus
Data Scientist
$137K
$128K
$0
$9.4K
Senior Data Scientist I
$169K
$155K
$0
$13.9K
Senior Data Scientist II
$176K
$161K
$0
$15.5K
Lead Data Scientist
$211K
$186K
$5.9K
$19.3K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
