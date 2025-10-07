Die Qualitätssicherungs-Softwareentwickler (QS)-Vergütung in United States bei Cvent beträgt $164K pro year für Lead Software Engineer. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $161K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Cvents Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/7/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien ()
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Software Engineer
$164K
$149K
$2.5K
$12.8K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
