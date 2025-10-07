Die Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler-Vergütung in United States bei Cvent reicht von $105K pro year für Software Engineer I bis $163K pro year für Lead Software Engineer. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $114K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Cvents Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/7/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien ()
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$105K
$101K
$0
$4.5K
Software Engineer II
$117K
$110K
$0
$6.2K
Senior Software Engineer
$155K
$144K
$0
$11K
Lead Software Engineer
$163K
$153K
$0
$10.3K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
