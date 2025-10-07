Die Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler-Vergütung in Northern Virginia Washington DC bei Cvent reicht von $106K pro year für Software Engineer I bis $157K pro year für Lead Software Engineer. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Northern Virginia Washington DC beläuft sich auf $108K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Cvents Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/7/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien ()
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$106K
$101K
$0
$5.4K
Software Engineer II
$121K
$113K
$0
$7.8K
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Software Engineer
$157K
$150K
$0
$7.3K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
