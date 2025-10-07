Unternehmensverzeichnis
Cvent
Cvent Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler Gehälter in Northern Virginia Washington DC

Die Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler-Vergütung in Northern Virginia Washington DC bei Cvent reicht von $106K pro year für Software Engineer I bis $157K pro year für Lead Software Engineer. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Northern Virginia Washington DC beläuft sich auf $108K.

Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien ()
Bonus
Software Engineer I
(Einstiegslevel)
$106K
$101K
$0
$5.4K
Software Engineer II
$121K
$113K
$0
$7.8K
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Software Engineer
$157K
$150K
$0
$7.3K
$160K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Cvent?

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler bei Cvent in Northern Virginia Washington DC liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $164,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Cvent für die Position Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler in Northern Virginia Washington DC beträgt $109,000.

