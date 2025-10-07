Die Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler-Vergütung in India bei Cvent reicht von ₹1.97M pro year für Software Engineer II bis ₹3.28M pro year für Senior Software Engineer. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in India beläuft sich auf ₹2.83M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Cvents Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/7/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien ()
Bonus
Software Engineer I
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer II
₹1.97M
₹1.75M
₹70.4K
₹146K
Senior Software Engineer
₹3.28M
₹2.79M
₹0
₹490K
Lead Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
