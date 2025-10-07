Unternehmensverzeichnis
Cvent
Cvent Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler Gehälter in India

Die Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler-Vergütung in India bei Cvent reicht von ₹1.97M pro year für Software Engineer II bis ₹3.28M pro year für Senior Software Engineer. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in India beläuft sich auf ₹2.83M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Cvents Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/7/2025

Durchschnitt Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien ()
Bonus
Software Engineer I
(Einstiegslevel)
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer II
₹1.97M
₹1.75M
₹70.4K
₹146K
Senior Software Engineer
₹3.28M
₹2.79M
₹0
₹490K
Lead Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Cvent?

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler bei Cvent in India liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₹5,887,417. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Cvent für die Position Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler in India beträgt ₹2,114,682.

Weitere Ressourcen