Die Backend-Softwareentwickler-Vergütung in United States bei Cvent reicht von $108K pro year für Software Engineer I bis $147K pro year für Lead Software Engineer. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $111K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Cvents Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/7/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien ()
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$108K
$103K
$0
$4.3K
Software Engineer II
$121K
$113K
$0
$8K
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Software Engineer
$147K
$131K
$2K
$14K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
