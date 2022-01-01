CSL Behring Gehälter

Unternehmensverzeichnis
CSL Behring
CSL Behrings Gehaltsbereich reicht von $83,847 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Unternehmensanalyst am unteren Ende bis $352,800 für einen Chemieingenieur am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehaltsdaten von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von CSL Behring. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/18/2025

Biomedizintechniker
$114K
Unternehmensanalyst
$83.8K
Chemieingenieur
$353K

Regelungstechniker
$108K
Informationstechnologe (IT)
$87.6K
Produktmanager
$147K
Software-Ingenieur
$119K
Lösungsarchitekt
$239K
Die bestbezahlte Position bei CSL Behring ist Chemieingenieur at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $352,800. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei CSL Behring beträgt $116,913.

