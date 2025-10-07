Aktienart

RSU

Bei Cruise unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

25 % werden unverfallbar im 1st - JAHR ( 25.00 % jährlich )

25 % werden unverfallbar im 2nd - JAHR ( 6.25 % vierteljährlich )

25 % werden unverfallbar im 3rd - JAHR ( 6.25 % vierteljährlich )

25 % werden unverfallbar im 4th - JAHR ( 6.25 % vierteljährlich )

Cruise has a program called Recurring Liquidity Opportunity (RLO) to give employees liquidity on their private stock which is bought back by General Motors and other partners.