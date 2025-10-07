Die Systemingenieur-Vergütung in San Francisco Bay Area bei Cruise reicht von $160K pro year für L3 bis $309K pro year für L5. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in San Francisco Bay Area beläuft sich auf $300K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Cruises Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/7/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien ()
Bonus
L3
$160K
$139K
$0
$20.7K
L4
$322K
$178K
$107K
$37K
L5
$309K
$200K
$92K
$16.6K
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Cruise unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)
Cruise has a program called Recurring Liquidity Opportunity (RLO) to give employees liquidity on their private stock which is bought back by General Motors and other partners.