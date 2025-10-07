Unternehmensverzeichnis
Cruise
Cruise Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler Gehälter in San Francisco Bay Area

Die Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler-Vergütung in San Francisco Bay Area bei Cruise reicht von $219K pro year für L3 bis $603K pro year für L6. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in San Francisco Bay Area beläuft sich auf $294K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Cruises Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/7/2025

Durchschnitt Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien ()
Bonus
L3
Software Engineer(Einstiegslevel)
$219K
$147K
$50.7K
$21.1K
L4
Senior Software Engineer I
$327K
$190K
$75.4K
$61K
L5
Senior Software Engineer II
$476K
$221K
$210K
$44.6K
L6
Staff Software Engineer
$603K
$250K
$284K
$69.3K
$160K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
RSU

Bei Cruise unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)

Cruise has a program called Recurring Liquidity Opportunity (RLO) to give employees liquidity on their private stock which is bought back by General Motors and other partners.



FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler bei Cruise in San Francisco Bay Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $603,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Cruise für die Position Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler in San Francisco Bay Area beträgt $330,000.

