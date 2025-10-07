Die Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler-Vergütung in San Francisco Bay Area bei Cruise reicht von $219K pro year für L3 bis $603K pro year für L6. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in San Francisco Bay Area beläuft sich auf $294K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Cruises Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/7/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien ()
Bonus
L3
$219K
$147K
$50.7K
$21.1K
L4
$327K
$190K
$75.4K
$61K
L5
$476K
$221K
$210K
$44.6K
L6
$603K
$250K
$284K
$69.3K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Cruise unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)
Cruise has a program called Recurring Liquidity Opportunity (RLO) to give employees liquidity on their private stock which is bought back by General Motors and other partners.