CRISIL
  Finanzanalyst

  Alle Finanzanalyst-Gehälter

CRISIL Finanzanalyst Gehälter

Das mittlere Finanzanalyst-Vergütungspaket in India bei CRISIL beläuft sich auf ₹1.09M pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für CRISILs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/30/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
CRISIL
Research Analyst
Bombay, MH, India
Gesamt pro Jahr
₹1.09M
Stufe
L01
Grundgehalt
₹989K
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹98.9K
Jahre im Unternehmen
2 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
5 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei CRISIL?
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Beitragen

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Finanzanalyst bei CRISIL in India liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₹7,787,842. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei CRISIL für die Position Finanzanalyst in India beträgt ₹1,087,588.

