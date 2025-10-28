Unternehmensverzeichnis
Contract Services
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Software-Ingenieur

  • Alle Software-Ingenieur-Gehälter

Contract Services Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in United States bei Contract Services beläuft sich auf $229K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Contract Servicess Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/28/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Contract Services
Software Engineer
hidden
Gesamt pro Jahr
$229K
Stufe
hidden
Grundgehalt
$229K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
5-10 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
5-10 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Contract Services?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen
Praktikumsgehälter

Beitragen

Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Software-Ingenieur Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Contract Services in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $278,800. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Contract Services für die Position Software-Ingenieur in United States beträgt $200,000.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Contract Services gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Netflix
  • Lyft
  • Flipkart
  • Tesla
  • Google
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen