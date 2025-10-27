Unternehmensverzeichnis
Continental
Continental Produktmanager Gehälter

Das mittlere Produktmanager-Vergütungspaket in Germany bei Continental beläuft sich auf €78.4K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Continentals Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/27/2025

Median-Paket
Continental
Product Manager
Hannover, NI, Germany
Gesamt pro Jahr
€78.4K
Stufe
E13
Grundgehalt
€77K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€1.3K
Jahre im Unternehmen
5 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
8 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Continental?
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Produktmanager bei Continental in Germany liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von €104,575. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Continental für die Position Produktmanager in Germany beträgt €77,043.

Weitere Ressourcen