Community Brands Gehälter

Community Brands's Gehaltsbereich reicht von $24,964 in Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Software-Ingenieur am unteren Ende bis $206,960 für einen Produktmanager am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehälter von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von Community Brands. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 8/25/2025

$160K

Produktmanager
$207K
Vertrieb
$60.3K
Software-Ingenieur
$25K

Lösungsarchitekt
$60.2K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Community Brands is Produktmanager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $206,960. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Community Brands is $60,231.

