Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Spain bei CommerceHub beläuft sich auf €58.6K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für CommerceHubs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/23/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
CommerceHub
Software Engineer
Madrid, MD, Spain
Gesamt pro Jahr
€58.6K
Stufe
L2
Grundgehalt
€53.3K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€5.3K
Jahre im Unternehmen
0 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
16 Jahre
€142K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei CommerceHub in Spain liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von €104,846. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei CommerceHub für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Spain beträgt €58,060.

