Die Software-Engineering-Manager-Vergütung in Greater Denver And Boulder Area bei Comcast reicht von $206K pro year für L4 bis $278K pro year für L8. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Greater Denver And Boulder Area beläuft sich auf $265K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Comcasts Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/30/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L4
$206K
$153K
$34.7K
$17.9K
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$248K
$183K
$37.5K
$27.5K
L7
$243K
$198K
$6K
$39.5K
15%
JAHR 1
15%
JAHR 2
15%
JAHR 3
15%
JAHR 4
40%
JAHR 5
Bei Comcast unterliegen RSU + Options einem 5-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
15% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (15.00% jährlich)
15% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (15.00% jährlich)
15% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (15.00% jährlich)
15% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (15.00% jährlich)
40% werden unverfallbar im 5th-JAHR (40.00% jährlich)
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Comcast unterliegen RSU + Options einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)