Comcast Software-Engineering-Manager Gehälter in Greater Denver And Boulder Area

Die Software-Engineering-Manager-Vergütung in Greater Denver And Boulder Area bei Comcast reicht von $206K pro year für L4 bis $278K pro year für L8. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Greater Denver And Boulder Area beläuft sich auf $265K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Comcasts Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/30/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L4
Manager
$206K
$153K
$34.7K
$17.9K
L5
Senior Manager I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
Senior Manager II
$248K
$183K
$37.5K
$27.5K
L7
Director
$243K
$198K
$6K
$39.5K
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Vesting-Zeitplan

15%

JAHR 1

15%

JAHR 2

15%

JAHR 3

15%

JAHR 4

40%

JAHR 5

Aktienart
RSU + Options

Bei Comcast unterliegen RSU + Options einem 5-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 15% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (15.00% jährlich)

  • 15% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (15.00% jährlich)

  • 15% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (15.00% jährlich)

  • 15% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (15.00% jährlich)

  • 40% werden unverfallbar im 5th-JAHR (40.00% jährlich)

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
RSU + Options

Bei Comcast unterliegen RSU + Options einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)



FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Engineering-Manager bei Comcast in Greater Denver And Boulder Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $315,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Comcast für die Position Software-Engineering-Manager in Greater Denver And Boulder Area beträgt $215,000.

