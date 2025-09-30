Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in San Francisco Bay Area bei Comcast reicht von $109K pro year für I bis $356K pro year für Senior Principal Engineer. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in San Francisco Bay Area beläuft sich auf $280K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Comcasts Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/30/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Engineer 1
$109K
$109K
$0
$0
Engineer 2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Engineer 3
$158K
$135K
$13.5K
$9.6K
Senior Engineer
$206K
$166K
$25.6K
$13.8K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
15%
JAHR 1
15%
JAHR 2
15%
JAHR 3
15%
JAHR 4
40%
JAHR 5
Bei Comcast unterliegen RSU + Options einem 5-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
15% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (15.00% jährlich)
15% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (15.00% jährlich)
15% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (15.00% jährlich)
15% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (15.00% jährlich)
40% werden unverfallbar im 5th-JAHR (40.00% jährlich)
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Comcast unterliegen RSU + Options einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
