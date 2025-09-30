Unternehmensverzeichnis
Comcast
Comcast Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Philadelphia Area

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Philadelphia Area bei Comcast reicht von $89.6K pro year für I bis $361K pro year für Distinguished Engineer. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Philadelphia Area beläuft sich auf $153K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Comcasts Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/30/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Engineer 1
I(Einstiegslevel)
$89.6K
$86.7K
$1.6K
$1.3K
Engineer 2
II
$119K
$108K
$7.5K
$3.3K
Engineer 3
III
$150K
$123K
$12.7K
$14.1K
Senior Engineer
$169K
$142K
$18.3K
$9K
$160K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Vesting-Zeitplan

15%

JAHR 1

15%

JAHR 2

15%

JAHR 3

15%

JAHR 4

40%

JAHR 5

Aktienart
RSU + Options

Bei Comcast unterliegen RSU + Options einem 5-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 15% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (15.00% jährlich)

  • 15% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (15.00% jährlich)

  • 15% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (15.00% jährlich)

  • 15% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (15.00% jährlich)

  • 40% werden unverfallbar im 5th-JAHR (40.00% jährlich)

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
RSU + Options

Bei Comcast unterliegen RSU + Options einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)



Enthaltene Titel

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend-Softwareentwickler

Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler

Netzwerkingenieur

Qualitätssicherungs-Softwareentwickler (QS)

Dateningenieur

Produktions-Softwareentwickler

DevOps-Ingenieur

Forschungswissenschaftler

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Comcast in Philadelphia Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $360,500. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Comcast für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Philadelphia Area beträgt $152,000.

