Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in India bei Comcast reicht von ₹1.31M pro year für II bis ₹3.22M pro year für Principal Engineer. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in India beläuft sich auf ₹1.33M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Comcasts Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/30/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Engineer 1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Engineer 2
₹1.31M
₹1.29M
₹0
₹19.1K
Engineer 3
₹2.26M
₹2.14M
₹0
₹125K
Senior Engineer
₹2.59M
₹2.38M
₹0
₹209K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
15%
JAHR 1
15%
JAHR 2
15%
JAHR 3
15%
JAHR 4
40%
JAHR 5
Bei Comcast unterliegen RSU + Options einem 5-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
15% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (15.00% jährlich)
15% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (15.00% jährlich)
15% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (15.00% jährlich)
15% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (15.00% jährlich)
40% werden unverfallbar im 5th-JAHR (40.00% jährlich)
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Comcast unterliegen RSU + Options einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
