Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Greater Denver And Boulder Area bei Comcast reicht von $94.5K pro year für I bis $212K pro year für Principal Engineer. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Greater Denver And Boulder Area beläuft sich auf $141K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Comcasts Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/30/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Engineer 1
$94.5K
$86.6K
$3.2K
$4.7K
Engineer 2
$112K
$109K
$1.5K
$1.9K
Engineer 3
$129K
$115K
$7.5K
$6.8K
Senior Engineer
$157K
$136K
$13.1K
$8.5K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
15%
JAHR 1
15%
JAHR 2
15%
JAHR 3
15%
JAHR 4
40%
JAHR 5
Bei Comcast unterliegen RSU + Options einem 5-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
15% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (15.00% jährlich)
15% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (15.00% jährlich)
15% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (15.00% jährlich)
15% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (15.00% jährlich)
40% werden unverfallbar im 5th-JAHR (40.00% jährlich)
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Comcast unterliegen RSU + Options einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
