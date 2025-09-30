Unternehmensverzeichnis
Comcast
Comcast Produktmanager Gehälter in Philadelphia Area

Die Produktmanager-Vergütung in Philadelphia Area bei Comcast reicht von $144K pro year für L3 bis $479K pro year für L8. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Philadelphia Area beläuft sich auf $200K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Comcasts Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/30/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L3
Product Manager
$144K
$119K
$13.8K
$11K
L4
Senior Product Manager
$165K
$139K
$13.9K
$12.3K
L5
Director
$207K
$167K
$15.2K
$25K
L6
Senior Director
$277K
$183K
$48.3K
$45K
$160K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Praktikumsgehälter

Vesting-Zeitplan

15%

JAHR 1

15%

JAHR 2

15%

JAHR 3

15%

JAHR 4

40%

JAHR 5

Aktienart
RSU + Options

Bei Comcast unterliegen RSU + Options einem 5-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 15% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (15.00% jährlich)

  • 15% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (15.00% jährlich)

  • 15% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (15.00% jährlich)

  • 15% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (15.00% jährlich)

  • 40% werden unverfallbar im 5th-JAHR (40.00% jährlich)

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
RSU + Options

Bei Comcast unterliegen RSU + Options einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)



FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Produktmanager bei Comcast in Philadelphia Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $479,200. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Comcast für die Position Produktmanager in Philadelphia Area beträgt $203,000.

Weitere Ressourcen