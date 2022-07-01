Unternehmensverzeichnis
Codat
    • Über

    Our mission is to make life easier for the lifeblood of economies globally; small and medium-sized businesses. Codat is a universal API for consented business financial data, powering the next generation of products and services for this historically underserved market. We have offices in London, New York, San Francisco, and Sydney. We are a privately held company, and have recently closed our Series B funding and are funded by Index Ventures, Tiger Global, American Express, PayPal and a line-up of world class angel investors.

    http://www.codat.io
    Website
    2017
    Gründungsjahr
    180
    # Mitarbeiter
    $10M-$50M
    Geschätzter Umsatz
    Hauptsitz

