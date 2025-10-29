Unternehmensverzeichnis
CNOVA
CNOVA Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in France bei CNOVA beläuft sich auf €38.3K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für CNOVAs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/29/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
CNOVA
Software Engineer
Bordeaux, AQ, France
Gesamt pro Jahr
€38.3K
Stufe
L2
Grundgehalt
€38.3K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Jahre im Unternehmen
1 Jahr
Jahre Erfahrung
2 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei CNOVA?
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Praktikumsgehälter

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei CNOVA in France liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von €61,072. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei CNOVA für die Position Software-Ingenieur in France beträgt €38,301.

