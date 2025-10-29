Unternehmensverzeichnis
CNA Insurance
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Aktuar

  • Alle Aktuar-Gehälter

CNA Insurance Aktuar Gehälter

Das mittlere Aktuar-Vergütungspaket in United States bei CNA Insurance beläuft sich auf $155K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für CNA Insurances Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/29/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
CNA Insurance
Actuary
Chicago, IL
Gesamt pro Jahr
$155K
Stufe
Actuarial Consultant
Grundgehalt
$141K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$14.1K
Jahre im Unternehmen
1 Jahr
Jahre Erfahrung
5 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei CNA Insurance?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen

Beitragen

Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Aktuar Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Aktuar bei CNA Insurance in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $228,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei CNA Insurance für die Position Aktuar in United States beträgt $151,700.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für CNA Insurance gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Palantir
  • Qualtrics
  • Medallia
  • FICO
  • Moelis & Company
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen