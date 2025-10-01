Unternehmensverzeichnis
Clario
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Software-Ingenieur

  • Alle Software-Ingenieur-Gehälter

  • Greater Bengaluru

Clario Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Greater Bengaluru

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Greater Bengaluru bei Clario beläuft sich auf ₹1.72M pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Clarios Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/1/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Clario
Software Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Gesamt pro Jahr
₹1.72M
Stufe
hidden
Grundgehalt
₹1.68M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹45.8K
Jahre im Unternehmen
0-1 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
2-4 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Clario?

₹13.95M

Bezahlt werden, nicht ausgenutzt

Wir haben tausende Angebote verhandelt und erreichen regelmäßig 30.000€+ (manchmal 300.000€+) Gehaltserhöhungen. Lassen Sie Ihr Gehalt verhandeln oder Ihren Lebenslauf überprüfen von echten Experten - Recruitern, die das täglich machen.

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen
Praktikumsgehälter

Beitragen

Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Software-Ingenieur Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

Enthaltene Titel

Neuen Titel einreichen

Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software-Ingenieur at Clario in Greater Bengaluru sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹3,255,806. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Clario for the Software-Ingenieur role in Greater Bengaluru is ₹1,678,589.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Clario gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Juniper Square
  • A Cloud Guru
  • Ultimate Software
  • Esri
  • Fetch Rewards
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen