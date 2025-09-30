Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in India bei Clari reicht von ₹2.31M pro year für L1 bis ₹7.55M pro year für L4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in India beläuft sich auf ₹4.38M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Claris Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/30/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
₹2.31M
₹2.15M
₹105K
₹52.5K
L2
₹3.59M
₹3.38M
₹177K
₹32.8K
L3
₹4.73M
₹4.52M
₹167K
₹40K
L4
₹7.55M
₹7.04M
₹513K
₹0
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Clari unterliegen Options einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Clari unterliegen Options einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)