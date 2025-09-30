Unternehmensverzeichnis
Clari
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
Clari Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in India

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in India bei Clari reicht von ₹2.31M pro year für L1 bis ₹7.55M pro year für L4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in India beläuft sich auf ₹4.38M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Claris Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/30/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
Software Engineer 1(Einstiegslevel)
₹2.31M
₹2.15M
₹105K
₹52.5K
L2
Software Engineer 2
₹3.59M
₹3.38M
₹177K
₹32.8K
L3
Senior Software Engineer
₹4.73M
₹4.52M
₹167K
₹40K
L4
Staff Software Engineer
₹7.55M
₹7.04M
₹513K
₹0
₹13.95M

Bezahlt werden, nicht ausgenutzt

Wir haben tausende Angebote verhandelt und erreichen regelmäßig 30.000€+ (manchmal 300.000€+) Gehaltserhöhungen. Lassen Sie Ihr Gehalt verhandeln oder Ihren Lebenslauf überprüfen von echten Experten - Recruitern, die das täglich machen.

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Praktikumsgehälter

Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
Options

Bei Clari unterliegen Options einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
Options

Bei Clari unterliegen Options einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)



Enthaltene Titel

Neuen Titel einreichen

Backend-Softwareentwickler

Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Clari in India liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₹7,554,402. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Clari für die Position Software-Ingenieur in India beträgt ₹4,211,774.

