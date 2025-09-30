Unternehmensverzeichnis
CityBase
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Lösungsarchitekt

  • Alle Lösungsarchitekt-Gehälter

  • Greater Chicago Area

CityBase Lösungsarchitekt Gehälter in Greater Chicago Area

Das mittlere Lösungsarchitekt-Vergütungspaket in Greater Chicago Area bei CityBase beläuft sich auf $106K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für CityBases Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/30/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
CityBase
Solution Engineer
Chicago, IL
Gesamt pro Jahr
$106K
Stufe
L1
Grundgehalt
$106K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
3 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
7 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei CityBase?

$160K

Bezahlt werden, nicht ausgenutzt

Wir haben tausende Angebote verhandelt und erreichen regelmäßig 30.000€+ (manchmal 300.000€+) Gehaltserhöhungen. Lassen Sie Ihr Gehalt verhandeln oder Ihren Lebenslauf überprüfen von echten Experten - Recruitern, die das täglich machen.

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen

Beitragen

Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Lösungsarchitekt Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Lösungsarchitekt at CityBase in Greater Chicago Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $107,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CityBase for the Lösungsarchitekt role in Greater Chicago Area is $106,000.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für CityBase gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • PayPal
  • Intuit
  • Netflix
  • Microsoft
  • Dropbox
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen