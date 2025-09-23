Unternehmensverzeichnis
Citizens
Citizens Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in United States bei Citizens beläuft sich auf $138K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Citizenss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/23/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Citizens
Senior Software Engineer
Boston, MA
Gesamt pro Jahr
$138K
Stufe
-
Grundgehalt
$130K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$8K
Jahre im Unternehmen
5 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
13 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Citizens?

$160K

Bezahlt werden, nicht ausgenutzt

Wir haben tausende Angebote verhandelt und erreichen regelmäßig 30.000€+ (manchmal 300.000€+) Gehaltserhöhungen. Lassen Sie Ihr Gehalt verhandeln oder Ihren Lebenslauf überprüfen von echten Experten - Recruitern, die das täglich machen.

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Citizens in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $158,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Citizens für die Position Software-Ingenieur in United States beträgt $130,000.

